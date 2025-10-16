IELTS made easy: Physics Wallah and IDP tie up to boost student success

In a move to make international education more accessible, Physics Wallah (PW) and IDP Education have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen IELTS (International English Language Testing System) preparation for Indian students.

Under this collaboration, learners enrolled with PW will receive structured access to the IELTS curriculum, free preparation tools, and dedicated on-campus “IELTS Corners” equipped with study materials and practice resources.

The initiative will include seminars, awareness sessions, boot camps, and expert-led masterclasses designed to help students build confidence before taking the test.

The partnership aims to reach learners across major cities and smaller towns alike, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 centres, by integrating IELTS learning modules within PW’s existing network of institutes and digital platforms.

Students can expect access to preparation tools and sessions tailored to their academic goals and timelines.

Beyond test readiness, the collaboration also focuses on holistic support for study-abroad aspirants. Through IDP’s official guidance, students will learn about global university admissions, visa processes, and pre-departure support, helping them make informed choices for their overseas education journey.

Officials from both organisations highlighted that the joint effort combines PW’s large student base with IDP’s global testing expertise, ensuring wider access to high-quality IELTS preparation and official practice tools.