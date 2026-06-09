Nutrition gap could be fuelling dementia risk, according to ICMR-NIN research

Hyderabad: A recent research study published by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) links micronutrient status with dementia risk among Indian adults, underscoring the potential role of nutrition in preventing cognitive decline and promoting healthy ageing.



With increasing life expectancy, India is witnessing a rapid rise in the proportion of older adults. This demographic transition is usually accompanied by a growing burden of age-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including dementia.



Low and middle-income countries such as India account for nearly 60% of the global dementia burden. While genetic factors contribute to dementia, nearly 50% of cases can be linked to modifiable risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, smoking, depression, social isolation etc. Nutrition, particularly micronutrient adequacy, is increasingly being recognized as an important determinant of brain health.

The study used a culturally adopted dementia risk assessment tool by modifying the widely used Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Ageing and Incidence of Dementia (CAIDE) score and assessed its relationship with micronutrient profiles. The community-based cross-sectional study included 570 middle-aged and older adults (40-80 years) from rural and urban settings in Telangana.