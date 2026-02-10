ICFAI Business School outlines selection process for 2026-28 intake

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has detailed its selection process for admission to the two-year MBA and PGPM programmes for the 2026-28 academic cycle, with evaluations planned at its Hyderabad campus between 14 and 22 February.

The process will be conducted for applicants across all nine IBS campuses, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

The selection procedure is designed to identify candidates with the aptitude, communication skills and clarity of thought necessary for postgraduate management education. Organisers describe it as a holistic assessment rather than a simple elimination round, allowing every candidate the opportunity to present their potential.

The process consists of two core components:

Micro Presentation: Candidates will be given a topic from a set of 100 choices and will have one minute to prepare a brief presentation, with a total speaking time of three minutes. This element assesses spontaneous thinking, structuring of ideas and communication skills.

Personal Interview: Applicants will then undergo a personal interview in which a panel reviews their academic background, career goals and suitability for management studies. This stage also gauges general awareness and alignment with the programme’s objectives.

Applicants are typically shortlisted for this final stage based on valid scores in national-level tests such as CAT, XAT, GMAT or NMAT by GMAC, or through performance in the IBSAT entrance exam.

The selection rounds form a key step toward securing a seat in the competitive management programmes offered across IBS’s campuses.

