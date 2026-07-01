ICFAI Business School opens IBSAT 2026 registrations

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: ICFAI Business School (IBS) opened the registration process for IBSAT 2026 starting July 1st, 2026. The national-level entrance exam to join the nine IBS campuses' two-year, full-time MBA and PGPM programs.
Aspiring management candidates can apply online through a single application with a fee of INR 1,800.
IBSAT 2026 will be conducted as a 2-hour, online, home-proctored test. Candidates can comfortably take the test from their homes.
The test comprises 140 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from four sections:
- Verbal Ability: 50 questions
- Reading Comprehension: 30 questions
- Quantitative Aptitude: 30 questions
- Data Adequacy & Interpretation: 30 questions
In the test, there is no negative marking and no sectional time limits, allowing candidates to freely navigate between sections.
To support meritorious students and promote inclusivity, ICFAI Business School has announced 500 scholarships worth Rs 2 Lakh each. These are accessible to top scorers in IBSAT 2026, as well as high achievers in CAT, XAT, GMAT, and NMAT by GMAC.
Special scholarship provisions are also extended to the wards of IBS alumni, wards of Defence Personnel (in-service/retired) from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Paramilitary Forces, and physically challenged candidates.
Following the IBSAT exam in December 2026, shortlisted candidates will clear a centralized selection process at IBS Hyderabad in February 2027, featuring a micro-presentation and personal interview. ICFAI Business School also accepts valid scores from CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC, and GMAT (2024 onwards).
The campuses in Bengaluru, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Jaipur offer full-time MBA degrees, while the Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune campuses provide full-time PGPM programs.
Interested aspirants can register on the official institutional portal starting July 1st, 2026.
(PRNewswire & ANI)
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