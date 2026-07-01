ICFAI Business School opens IBSAT 2026 registrations

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: ICFAI Business School (IBS) opened the registration process for IBSAT 2026 starting July 1st, 2026. The national-level entrance exam to join the nine IBS campuses' two-year, full-time MBA and PGPM programs.

Aspiring management candidates can apply online through a single application with a fee of INR 1,800.