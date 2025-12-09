ICFAI Business School Hyderabad Celebrates 25 Years of Global Case Writing Excellence

Hyderabad: The Case Research Center (CRC) at ICFAI Business School (IBS) Hyderabad is proudly celebrating 25 Years of Global Case Writing Excellence, marking a major milestone in its history as a world-leading hub for management case development. The CRC has consistently secured a place among the top institutions globally, reinforcing its status as a vital contributor to business education.



The center's prominence on the global stage is undeniable. The CRC now ranks third in the world, positioned just after Harvard Business School and INSEAD as per The Case Centre Impact Index 2025, which measures the global reach of case writing. This remarkable success is complemented by its extensive library of over 7,000 cases adopted by more than 900 business schools in over 90 countries. Overall, the CRC's work has garnered more than 150 national and international awards, including the 'Thought Leadership Award' in 2017, further solidifying its reputation for excellence.



The relevance of the CRC's material is key to its success. Covering a wide range of contemporary business issues, including digital transformation, sustainability, corporate governance, marketing, and human resource management, the cases equip students with practical knowledge. In 2024, several CRC cases, such as 'Digital Transformation at Starbucks' and 'Apple's Green Bonds,' achieved bestseller status. Furthermore, over 300 of their cases have been featured in leading international textbooks. IBS authors consistently receive recognition, with two authors winning the Ethics and Social Responsibility trophy in 2024 for their insightful case on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal.