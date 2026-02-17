ICCA sector vital to India’s rising global profile: President

Hyderabad: President and CEO, ICCA and MD, FEFCO (European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers), Eleni Despotou, said that the industry offers support to the growth of India.



Speaking to ANI on the 41st ICCA (International Corrugated Case Association), Despotou said that India's vibrancy supports the potential of the industry.



He said, "This is a substantial industry that supports the growth of India. We have acknowledged the incredible, vibrant economy of India and the potential for our members and companies to grow. Our global event will bring together international players from all over the world."