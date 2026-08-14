ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026 at 11 AM today, mop-up round to follow

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is scheduled to release the Round 4 seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions today, August 14, at 11 AM on the ICAR counselling portal.
The fourth round is the last regular round of the ICAR UG online counselling process for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who participated in the round can check their allotment through their applicant login once the result is released.
The counselling is conducted for undergraduate programmes in agriculture and allied sciences at participating agricultural universities. The CUET (ICAR-UG) 2026 information bulletin states that candidates declared eligible by ICAR for counselling and choice filling are considered for allocation of seats and agricultural universities.
What candidates need to do after the allotment
Candidates who receive a seat in Round 4 will have to complete the remaining admission formalities within the deadline specified for the round.
This includes online document verification by the allotted university, re-submission of documents where required, payment of the seat acceptance fee and generation of the provisional admission letter.
The ICAR counselling process requires candidates to complete these steps within the prescribed timeline. The counselling framework also provides for university verification of uploaded documents before admission is confirmed.
Candidates who want to withdraw an allotted or admitted seat have a separate deadline under the Round 4 schedule.
Mop-up round after Round 4
The counselling process does not necessarily end with today's allotment. ICAR's schedule provides for a mop-up/final round after the four regular rounds to fill seats that remain vacant.
The mop-up process involves a fresh seat vacancy matrix and fresh choice filling. Candidates do not simply carry forward the choices submitted during the earlier rounds. The ICAR counselling rules state that previous choices are cancelled for the mop-up round and eligible candidates must submit fresh choices based on the seats available.
For the 2026 counselling cycle, the mop-up round is scheduled to begin with the display of vacant seats and fresh choice filling on August 18. Candidates will then be allotted seats based on the fresh choices and vacancies.
Who can participate in the mop-up round?
The mop-up round has separate eligibility conditions.
Candidates who registered earlier but did not receive any of their choices through the first four rounds can participate, subject to the applicable rules. Candidates who registered but did not fill choices can also participate after completing the required process.
However, candidates who have already been admitted in an earlier round, or who withdrew their seat after allotment, may not be eligible for the mop-up round under the prescribed conditions. Candidates should therefore check the counselling rules before cancelling or withdrawing an existing seat.
A key difference is that upgradation is not permitted in the mop-up/final round. The ICAR counselling brochure states that upgradation is permitted during the first three rounds, while the fourth and subsequent mop-up process follow different rules.
ICAR UG counselling 2026
The counselling follows the CUET (ICAR-UG) 2026 admission process for undergraduate agriculture and allied science programmes.
ICAR does not itself conduct the entrance examination. The CUET (UG) examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency, while ICAR conducts the subsequent counselling for candidates who meet the eligibility requirements.
The 2026 information bulletin says the counselling schedule is notified separately by ICAR after the examination result, and candidates are advised to follow the ICAR website and counselling portal for updates.
With today's Round 4 allotment, candidates reach the final regular stage of the centralised counselling process. The mop-up round will provide another opportunity for eligible candidates to compete for seats that remain vacant after the regular rounds.