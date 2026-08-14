ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026 at 11 AM today, mop-up round to follow

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is scheduled to release the Round 4 seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions today, August 14, at 11 AM on the ICAR counselling portal.

The fourth round is the last regular round of the ICAR UG online counselling process for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who participated in the round can check their allotment through their applicant login once the result is released.

The counselling is conducted for undergraduate programmes in agriculture and allied sciences at participating agricultural universities. The CUET (ICAR-UG) 2026 information bulletin states that candidates declared eligible by ICAR for counselling and choice filling are considered for allocation of seats and agricultural universities.