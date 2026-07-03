ICAR panel to study Totapuri mango price crash in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Centre has set up a high-level committee under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to study the sharp fall in Totapuri mango prices and the resultant distress among growers in Andhra Pradesh.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the move after farmers, during his recent visit to the state, flagged a steep decline in prices of the Totapuri variety 'widely grown for the processing industry' over the past few months, which they said has hit their incomes hard, the ministry said in a statement.