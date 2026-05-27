ICAR-NIBSM, Thakur Pyarelal Institute sign MoU to strengthen agricultural research and rural training in Chhattisgarh

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research–National Institute of Biotic Stress Management (ICAR-NIBSM) and the Thakur Pyarelal Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in agricultural research, development and rural capacity-building initiatives across Chhattisgarh.

The agreement aims to strengthen institutional cooperation in key areas such as climate-resilient agriculture, biotic stress management, integrated farming systems, livestock and fisheries development, rural entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood generation.

According to officials, the partnership will combine the scientific expertise of ICAR-NIBSM with the grassroots outreach network of the Thakur Pyarelal Institute to improve the transfer of agricultural technologies and best practices to farmers and rural communities.

“The partnership seeks to significantly strengthen institutional cooperation in critical fields, including climate-resilient agriculture, biotic stress management, integrated farming systems, livestock and fisheries development, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainable rural livelihoods,” the official statement said.

As part of the collaboration, the two institutions will jointly organise training programmes, workshops, field demonstrations, awareness campaigns and capacity-building activities for agricultural officers, farmers, rural youth, extension personnel and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Officials said the initiative is expected to accelerate the dissemination of modern agricultural technologies and scientific farming methods at the grassroots level, helping improve productivity and farmers’ incomes in the state.

“This collaboration is expected to accelerate the dissemination of cutting-edge scientific technologies and agricultural best practices directly to farming communities,” the statement added.

The institutions also emphasised the importance of knowledge-sharing and skill development in addressing emerging agricultural challenges linked to climate change, pest attacks and sustainable resource management.

Representatives from both organisations attended the MoU signing ceremony, including Seema Misra, Joint Director; Anil Lachhwani, Deputy Director; faculty members Ajay Gurudiwan and Lalit Kishor Sharma from the Thakur Pyarelal Institute; and A. Amarender Reddy, Joint Director of ICAR-NIBSM.

The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to sustainable rural development and agricultural innovation in Chhattisgarh by linking scientific research institutions more closely with local governance and farming communities.