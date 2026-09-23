ICAR Netaji Subhas International Fellowship 2026: Applications Open for 30 PhD Fellowships

ICAR International Fellowship 2026: Who Can Apply?

The fellowship is open to candidates holding a Master’s degree in Agriculture or Allied Sciences. As per the scheme guidelines, applicants must have an CGPA of 6.60 out of 10 or 65% marks or equivalent.

The age limit is 35 years for fresh candidates and 40 years for in-service candidates as on the last date of application. Fresh candidates must also have completed their qualifying degree within two years before the specified admission year. In-service Indian candidates must be employed in the ICAR-AU system.

The fellowship covers both Indian and overseas candidates, with the selection and allocation of fellowships depending on suitable candidates in the identified priority research areas.