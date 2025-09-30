ICAI CA Inter Jan 2026 exams: Dates, application window, mock test series | All you need to know

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the schedule for the CA Intermediate January 2026 exams, giving students a clear timeline to gear up for one of the most crucial stages in the CA journey.

Exam dates

According to the notification, the Group 1 exams will be conducted on January 6, 8, and 10, while the Group 2 exams are scheduled for January 12, 15, and 17.

The application window will be open from November 3 to 16, 2025. Candidates can submit their exam forms online through ICAI’s Self Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org .

Students will be required to pay the applicable examination fee while completing the process.

Mock test series

As part of its regular support system for aspirants, ICAI has lined up two rounds of mock test series ahead of the January 2026 exams.

These mock tests are meant to give students a real-time exam experience, improve time management, and help them identify weak areas before the actual attempt.

Series 1 (November 2025)

November 18: Paper-1 Advanced Accounting





November 20: Paper-2 Corporate and Other Laws





November 22: Paper-3 Taxation





November 24: Paper-4 Cost and Management Accounting





November 26: Paper-5 Auditing and Ethics





November 28: Paper-6 Financial Management & Strategic Management





Series 2 (December 2025)

December 6: Paper-1 Advanced Accounting





December 8: Paper-2 Corporate and Other Laws





December 10: Paper-3 Taxation





December 12: Paper-4 Cost and Management Accounting





December 15: Paper-5 Auditing and Ethics





December 17: Paper-6 Financial Management & Strategic Management





ICAI has clarified that the question papers will be uploaded on the BoS Knowledge Portal (icai.org) by 9.30 am on each test date.

Students are expected to download and attempt them within the stipulated time. The answer keys will be released within 48 hours, enabling aspirants to cross-check their answers and evaluate their performance.

Why this matters

For thousands of students across India, the CA Intermediate exam is often considered the toughest hurdle in the CA course.

With the January 2026 attempt approaching, the release of exam and mock test schedules gives candidates a much-needed structure for their preparation.