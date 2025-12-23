IBM to train 50 lakh Indians in AI and cybersecurity by 2030

American technology giant IBM has announced a large-scale skilling initiative in India, committing to train 50 lakh learners by 2030 in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. The move is part of the company’s broader effort to equip the workforce with skills needed for an increasingly technology-driven economy.

The training will be delivered through IBM’s SkillsBuild programme, which focuses on improving employability by offering practical, industry-relevant learning to students as well as working professionals. According to IBM, the initiative is designed to help learners gain hands-on experience and prepare for roles in emerging technology sectors.