IBM to train 50 lakh Indians in AI and cybersecurity by 2030

American technology giant IBM has announced a large-scale skilling initiative in India, committing to train 50 lakh learners by 2030 in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. The move is part of the company’s broader effort to equip the workforce with skills needed for an increasingly technology-driven economy.
The training will be delivered through IBM’s SkillsBuild programme, which focuses on improving employability by offering practical, industry-relevant learning to students as well as working professionals. According to IBM, the initiative is designed to help learners gain hands-on experience and prepare for roles in emerging technology sectors.
As part of the programme, IBM will expand its outreach to schools, colleges, and vocational institutions across the country. A major component of the initiative is a collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under which IBM plans to roll out applied learning tracks, faculty development programmes, hackathons, and internship opportunities in cutting-edge fields.
The India-focused plan forms a significant share of IBM’s global goal to upskill 30 million people worldwide by the end of the decade. Experts note that demand for professionals skilled in AI, data science, cybersecurity, and automation is rising sharply, driven by rapid digital adoption and evolving industry needs.
IBM said that the expanded SkillsBuild programme will reach learners from diverse regions and socio-economic backgrounds by offering free courses, certifications, and project-based modules through campuses and community centres. With India aiming to strengthen its digital economy, the initiative reflects growing confidence that large-scale skilling efforts will play a critical role in shaping the country’s future workforce.