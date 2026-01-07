I&B Ministry’s WaveX signs MoU with FITT–IIT Delhi

New Delhi: WaveX, the startup accelerator initiative under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, to collaborate on strengthening innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship in media, entertainment, broadcasting and communication technologies.



According to an official statement by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the MoU was signed by the teams of WaveX and FITT, in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

