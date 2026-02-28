Hyderabad’s palate goes coastal

On the other hand, Chef Vibhuti Kamat focused on presenting the vegetarian side of Goan cuisine. “I love cooking, and bringing out Goa’s vegetarian offerings is my aim. I have prepared most dishes in vegetarian versions so that people understand Goa caters not only to non-vegetarian cuisine but also to vegetarian preferences. Both of us have tried to bring the best from our hometown, and it feels like a privilege to be part of the Goan food festival at Novotel,” she shares.

The food is delightful, though slightly more spice in the seafood, delicacies could have elevated the experience further. The Ross Omelette emerged as the highlight of the menu, while the Caramel Rice paired with chicken curry was equally impressive. Red rice served with vegetarian curries also enhanced the overall dining experience.

For those looking to savour authentic Goan flavours, the festival at Novotel Hyderabad Airport runs until February 28.

This story has been written by Shreya Veronica of The New Indian Express.