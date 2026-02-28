Hyderabad’s palate goes coastal

Goa is a place where people fall in love and travellers return to. A perfect holiday destination, its vibrant culture and distinctive cuisine are often what visitors crave the most. This February, Novotel Hyderabad Airport brought the flavours of Goa to the city with the Goan Cuisine Pop-up designed to entice guests’ taste buds. Curated by Chef Sheena Pereira and Chef Vibhuti Kamat, the spread is both comforting and immersive, offering diners an experience reminiscent of being in Goa itself.
The live counters added a vibrant touch to the evening’s culinary showcase. Speaking about the non-vegetarian offerings, Chef Sheena says, “I have been learning and serving Goan cuisine since I was young. The dishes presented here come from recipes from our home in Goa. We have ensured everything remains authentic, just as visitors would experience in Goa. The Ross Omelette and the live counters featuring seafood and chicken varieties are prepared to recreate that feeling. We also have pav and kheema for guests to relish the flavours. Each dish is made with love, all the way from Goa.”
On the other hand, Chef Vibhuti Kamat focused on presenting the vegetarian side of Goan cuisine. “I love cooking, and bringing out Goa’s vegetarian offerings is my aim. I have prepared most dishes in vegetarian versions so that people understand Goa caters not only to non-vegetarian cuisine but also to vegetarian preferences. Both of us have tried to bring the best from our hometown, and it feels like a privilege to be part of the Goan food festival at Novotel,” she shares.
The food is delightful, though slightly more spice in the seafood, delicacies could have elevated the experience further. The Ross Omelette emerged as the highlight of the menu, while the Caramel Rice paired with chicken curry was equally impressive. Red rice served with vegetarian curries also enhanced the overall dining experience.
For those looking to savour authentic Goan flavours, the festival at Novotel Hyderabad Airport runs until February 28.
This story has been written by Shreya Veronica of The New Indian Express.