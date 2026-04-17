Hyderabad’s biggest sing-along sparks conversations

HYDERABAD: Live music in Hyderabad is beginning to sound different — not just from the stage, but from the crowd itself. At sing-along events across the city, audiences are no longer passive listeners; they are singing along, responding to cues, and becoming an integral part of the performance. This shift is not merely about a new format, but a transformation in how people are choosing to experience music today.
At events like Mic-less with Merakee that’s happening on April 18, Telugu’s biggest sing-along show at Shilpakala Vedika, there is little room for passive engagement. Lyrics are projected, cues guide participation, and gradually, hesitation gives way to involvement. The format demands attention and, in doing so, offers something people increasingly crave — a sense of presence.
Vidya Sivalenka, who hosts these events, puts it simply: “You can’t really be half-present here. You have to be fully involved to experience the show.” She adds that while many walk in as observers, they quickly become participants as the energy builds.
For musicians, this evolution has redefined the very nature of performance. Ganesh Krovvidi, a vocalist with the Merakee band, says, “It doesn’t feel like we are performing to an audience. It feels like we are performing with them.” Meanwhile, guitarist George Mullar Pilli echoes the sentiment: “The audience becomes part of the music itself. It’s no longer separate from the stage.”
There is also a psychological dimension to this shift. In an age of constant distraction, experiences that demand focus and participation feel inherently more rewarding. Singing together reduces self-consciousness and fosters a sense of collective comfort, allowing individuals to express themselves more freely.
Hyderabad’s music culture has gradually evolved to reflect these changing preferences. From curated playlists in clubs to live bands, and now to participatory formats, the trajectory signals a move away from passive consumption toward immersive, shared experiences.
Another factor driving this rise is the changing nature of social media. Experiences today are not just lived, they are shared. Sing-along events, with their high energy and collective spirit, translate seamlessly into digital moments. Interestingly, many of these gatherings move away from conventional nightlife structures. Without relying heavily on alcohol or elaborate setups, they place the focus firmly on music and the people experiencing it. This simplicity only adds to their appeal, making them more inclusive and accessible.
Ultimately, the rise of sing-along culture points to a deeper shift in what people seek from live music. It is no longer just about listening or watching, but about engaging, participating, and feeling connected in the moment. In a fast-paced, often fragmented world, these experiences offer something simple yet invaluable — a chance to be fully present.
Saniya Sahil Dadvani