Hyderabad to host Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit to propel state's economic transformation

HYDERABAD: The two-day Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit, scheduled to be held here on December 8 and 9, has attracted global interest, with 1,686 delegates from 42 countries, including 225 international guests from the US, UAE, UK, Singapore, Canada and Germany, confirming their participation.

The Global Summit will discuss the roadmap for transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. According to officials, 75 diplomatic officials and government representatives, 198 technology-sector leaders and 66 healthcare and pharmaceutical industry executives will attend the summit.

The conference will host 26 sessions across critical sectors, including Technology and IT (11.7% of delegates), government and diplomatic relations (4.4%), healthcare and pharmaceuticals (3.9%), banking and financial services (3.3%) and agriculture and food security (3.1%). The geographic diversity is equally impressive, with nearly equal representation from Hyderabad (704 delegates, 41.8%), other parts of India (727 delegates, 43.1%) and international delegations (255 delegates, 15.1%).

Speakers include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon), PV Sindhu (badminton star and Olympian), Riteish Deshmukh and Rishab Shetty (Entertainment Industry), Dr G Satheesh Reddy (Aeronautical Society of India), Arvind Subramanian (Peterson Institute), Rajat Gupta (former McKinsey managing partner) and BVR Subrahmanyam (CEO, NITI Aayog). International representatives from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and multiple consulates are also expected to attend.

“Telangana Rising Vision 2047 represents our commitment to positioning Telangana as a global economic powerhouse,” said a senior government official.

“With nearly equal participation from Hyderabad-based and pan-India delegates, combined with a strong international presence, this conference will catalyse partnerships and investments critical to achieving our $3 trillion economy vision by 2047,” the official added.

The conference agenda highlights Telangana’s competitive advantages, including its position as India’s leading IT hub, the expanding Genome Valley pharmaceutical cluster, emerging semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and agricultural innovation through the RARE (Remunerative Agriculture and Rural Entrepreneurship) strategy.