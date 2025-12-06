Hyderabad to host Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit to propel state's economic transformation

HYDERABAD: The two-day Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit, scheduled to be held here on December 8 and 9, has attracted global interest, with 1,686 delegates from 42 countries, including 225 international guests from the US, UAE, UK, Singapore, Canada and Germany, confirming their participation.
The Global Summit will discuss the roadmap for transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. According to officials, 75 diplomatic officials and government representatives, 198 technology-sector leaders and 66 healthcare and pharmaceutical industry executives will attend the summit.
The conference will host 26 sessions across critical sectors, including Technology and IT (11.7% of delegates), government and diplomatic relations (4.4%), healthcare and pharmaceuticals (3.9%), banking and financial services (3.3%) and agriculture and food security (3.1%). The geographic diversity is equally impressive, with nearly equal representation from Hyderabad (704 delegates, 41.8%), other parts of India (727 delegates, 43.1%) and international delegations (255 delegates, 15.1%).
Speakers include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon), PV Sindhu (badminton star and Olympian), Riteish Deshmukh and Rishab Shetty (Entertainment Industry), Dr G Satheesh Reddy (Aeronautical Society of India), Arvind Subramanian (Peterson Institute), Rajat Gupta (former McKinsey managing partner) and BVR Subrahmanyam (CEO, NITI Aayog). International representatives from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and multiple consulates are also expected to attend.
“Telangana Rising Vision 2047 represents our commitment to positioning Telangana as a global economic powerhouse,” said a senior government official.
“With nearly equal participation from Hyderabad-based and pan-India delegates, combined with a strong international presence, this conference will catalyse partnerships and investments critical to achieving our $3 trillion economy vision by 2047,” the official added.
The conference agenda highlights Telangana’s competitive advantages, including its position as India’s leading IT hub, the expanding Genome Valley pharmaceutical cluster, emerging semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and agricultural innovation through the RARE (Remunerative Agriculture and Rural Entrepreneurship) strategy.
Investor interest
The Technology and IT sector leads participation with 198 delegates (11.7%), reflecting Telangana’s growing dominance in India’s technology landscape. Major companies including Google, Amazon Web Services, SAP Labs, and several Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are represented.
The strong participation from the banking and financial services sector (55 delegates, 3.3%) indicates significant investor interest in Telangana’s growth trajectory, officials said.
The conference has also attracted notable diplomatic attention, with 75 government and diplomatic representatives, including officials from the US Consulate, Korean Consulate, Malaysian High Commission and Russian Consulate, among others. With 66 healthcare and pharmaceutical delegates (3.9%), predominantly from Hyderabad’s Genome Valley cluster, the event will showcase Telangana’s emergence as India’s vaccine and biologics manufacturing hub. Key players including Biological E Limited and other major pharmaceutical companies will participate in discussions on accelerating life sciences innovation.
The conference will also feature dedicated sessions on global investment pathways, innovative public-private partnerships and Telangana’s strategy for emerging as a financial hub. With 55 banking and financial services delegates, including representatives from Kotak Mahindra Bank and international investment firms, the event is expected to catalyse major commitments across infrastructure, technology and manufacturing sectors.
Key anticipated outcomes include the finalisation of semiconductor manufacturing partnerships, expansion of Global Capability Centres, strengthening of Indo-Pacific trade relationships and acceleration of renewable-energy projects aligned with Telangana’s net-zero goals. Officials believe that the two-day summit will help shape the state’s development trajectory for the next two decades.