Hyderabad students shine at UN Geneva: St Peter’s duo enters top 50 change-makers

Two students from St Peter’s High School, Bowenpally, Jemima Stanley and Amritha Murugan, have secured spots in the top 50 at the Change-Makers World Cup held at the United Nations in Geneva.

Out of 100 students chosen nationwide for the Global Summit, St Peter’s High School sent the biggest group from any institution and the only one from South India.

Selected participants

Individual: Kripa Pareek

Teams:

- Ganti Sai Kapil Akash Team: Amritha Murugan, Aravapalli Varun, Amritha Limma

- Chinmayi Team: Darshana, Lahar, Venishka

- Riya Ghosh Team: Nida Sehrish, Jemima Stanley, Sethu Lekshmi S

- Eakshitha Reddy Team: Kavyasree

- VS Pavan Kumar Team: A. Charuhasini K, Hari Charan V.S., Madhurya

- Bhuvana Kruthi Gandhi Team: Samrah Sultana, Shrenik Madishetty

Three students, Jemima Stanley, Bhuvana Kruthi Gandhi, and Amritha Murugan, represented India at the 9th 1M1B Impact Summit in Geneva and have returned to the city. Others could not travel due to visa and affordability issues.

Student reflections

Jemima Stanley says, “Standing at the United Nations today doesn’t feel like a destination — it feels like the beginning of responsibility. I am here not just to showcase my project, but to carry the voice of thousands of young Indians who believe that even small actions can create a big impact.”

Bhuvana Kruthi Gandhi adds, “Geneva has opened my eyes to the scale of global challenges — and to the power of youth to solve them. I realise now that leadership is not about leading others, but about leading change that inspires others.”

“When I walked into the UN conference hall, I felt one thing very strongly — if a student from Bowenpally can reach the world stage, then every child in India deserves to dream without limits. Change begins when we believe that we are capable of it.” adds Amritha Murugan

Competition structure

1M1B announced India’s Top 500 Changemakers nationally, shortlisted to Top 100, with Top 50 selected at Geneva. The gamified format included seven missions, like Letters for Change and Circularity in Action, to promote sustainability.

The Change-Makers World Cup, by 1M1B and Flaunch, aligns with UN SDGs. 1M1B, a UN-accredited non-profit, activates youth for global impact. This year’s summit focused on green skills and climate action.