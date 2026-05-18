Hyderabad students dominate top ranks in TG EAPCET 2026

HYDERABAD: Students from Hyderabad dominated the TG EAPCET 2026 results announced on Sunday, securing top ranks in both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams.

In the Engineering stream, M Rushi from Uppal secured first rank by scoring 156.64 marks out of 160. Mukkaram Ahmed of Asifnagar topped the A&P stream with 150.17 marks.

A total of 1,97,242 candidates appeared for the Engineering examination, of whom 1,44,704 qualified, registering a pass percentage of 73.36%, slightly higher than last year’s 73.26%.

Speaking to TNIE, engineering topper M Rushi said disciplined preparation and regular mock tests helped secure the first rank. “I followed a fixed study schedule and focused more on understanding concepts than memorising formulas.

Solving previous years’ papers boosted my confidence,” she said, adding that she aspires to either start her own company or work in a reputed IT firm in a senior position.

Five from Andhra among TG EAPCET toppers

According to officials, only two candidates from Andhra Pradesh figured in the top 10 ranks in the Engineering stream, while the remaining were from Greater Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. In the A&P stream, three candidates from Andhra Pradesh featured in the top 10 list.

The second rank in Engineering was secured by Bejugama Anshul, while M Vamsidhar Reddy and J Roshan Manideep Reddy from AP secured the third and fourth ranks respectively. In the A&P stream, T Nivrutt Sai Venkat secured second rank.

Telangana Education Secretary Yogita Rana said students were able to view their preliminary scores immediately after completing the examination, a feature introduced this year.

She said only 16 objections were received in the Engineering stream, significantly fewer than in previous years. She attributed the smooth conduct of the examinations and quick declaration of results to improved digital systems and stricter question paper validation processes.

Engineering second-rank holder Bejugama Anshul from Moosapet said revision and regular practice helped maintain consistency. “I focused more on improving accuracy than attempting too many questions,” he said.

Toppers to write NEET again, hope to get into AIIMS Delhi

S Geetika Gunithi from Rangareddy, who secured third rank in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, said the achievement came as a surprise. She said she was preparing to appear for NEET again on May 21 and hoped to secure admission to AIIMS Delhi.

A&P topper Mukkaram Ahmed told TNIE that daily MCQ practice and regular revision of Biology concepts helped improve his performance. “My parents constantly encouraged me and ensured I stayed disciplined,” he said, adding that he too aspired to secure admission into AIIMS Delhi.

This story has been written by Meghna Nath.