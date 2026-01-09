Hyderabad students’ CubeSat headed to space

The CubeSat, a 10×10 cm miniaturised satellite payload, was developed over nearly two-and-a-half years of ideation, followed by five months of hands-on assembly and testing.

Scientists from Hyderabad-based space startup firm, TakeMe2Space, provided technical guidance, while the students independently handled design, integration and execution.

Explaining the payload, Class 8 student Ashrith Rudraraju said the CubeSat collects raw data using sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscopes to determine orientation, magnetic field strength, temperature, humidity and pressure in space.

He added that such data can aid climate studies, disaster prediction and agricultural monitoring, including crop health and water use.