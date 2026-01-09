Hyderabad strengthens position as top office market in ’25: Report

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad consolidated its position as a leading office market in 2025, driven by strong occupier demand, tightening vacancies and rising rentals, even as new supply remained muted.

According to CBRE, the city saw absorption of about 3.9 million sq ft in Q4 2025 and, along with Bengaluru, accounted for nearly 63% of India’s new office completions during the quarter.

Demand was led by technology firms and US-based BFSI companies. Of the 8.5 million sq ft leased by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Q4, Hyderabad accounted for 25%, second only to Bengaluru’s 44%.