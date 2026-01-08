Hyderabad skies to witness drone football spectacle

From January 16 to 18, the International Hot Air Balloon Festival will add colour to the skyline, with European teams operating balloons. While morning flights will take off on the city’s outskirts, Parade Grounds will host a ‘Night Glow Balloon Show’. Balloons will rise up to 3,000 feet, carrying six to seven persons, with rides open to children above five and citizens below 65. Tickets will be available online.

As part of HYDRAA lake rejuvenation efforts, kite festivals will also be organised at restored water bodies, including Bathukamma Kunta, Nalla Cheruvu, Thammidikunta and Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake.

TGTDC managing director Kranthi Valluri said special public transport would be arranged to Parade Grounds, with ride-hailing services offering discounts, and appealed to the public to avoid Chinese manja and use only cotton thread.