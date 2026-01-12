Hyderabad schools hit hardest by order to vacate rented spaces

HYDERABAD: A top-priority directive to shift all government institutions operating from rented premises to government-owned buildings by December 31 has thrown government schools in Hyderabad into uncertainty, with teachers and parents warning of falling enrolments, higher dropouts and infrastructure gaps.

Hyderabad has 105 government schools functioning from private buildings — 87 primary and 18 high schools — most of them in the Old City areas of Bahadurpura, Charminar, Asifnagar, Tolichowki and Golconda.

Concerns escalated after the School Education department issued proceedings asking officials to relocate these schools to government premises.