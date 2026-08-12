Hyderabad Public School launches LEADER programme to build leadership skills in 3,500 students

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, has launched a school-wide leadership programme covering more than 3,500 students from Grades 1 to 12.

The programme, called the LEADER Programme, is being implemented across the school as part of its student development initiatives. It uses experiential activities to introduce leadership skills at different stages of a student's education.

The programme includes activities focused on communication, problem-solving, teamwork and self-awareness, with the nature of the activities varying by age group.

For younger students, the programme introduces leadership through activities designed to build participation and confidence. Older students take part in activities involving mentorship, innovation and collaborative problem-solving.

The school has also included outdoor and experiential activities in its leadership programme. Prefects from Grades 5 and 8 participated in the STRETCH Programme, which included hiking, rappelling, bushcraft, theatre exercises, local sports and team challenges.

The school said these activities were intended to give students opportunities to practise leadership, teamwork, communication and decision-making in situations outside the classroom.

The school has also conducted a separate Leadership Retreat for senior staff, focusing on areas including school culture, conflict resolution and leadership practices.