Hyderabad: Min Sridhar Babu announces the start of AI University in two months

HYDERABAD: The state government will launch its Artificial Intelligence (AI) University within the next two months, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu proclaimed on Monday, adding that the initiative was aimed at helping software professionals and graduating students build skills in advanced and emerging technologies.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Covasant AI Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, a new facility set up by Covasant Technologies to support AI engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise automation and platform innovation for global markets.

Sridhar Babu said the pace of technological change has made continuous upskilling essential, and the upcoming AI University was intended to serve as a platform for reskilling and preparing the workforce for future roles in artificial intelligence.