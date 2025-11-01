Hyderabad immersed in Comic Con extravaganza

Comic Con Hyderabad burst into life with infectious enthusiasm as fans dressed as their favourite anime and comic characters filled the three vibrant halls at HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The space was divided into sections dedicated to anime, gaming, and comics, featuring everything from Indian and international comic stalls to collectibles and cosplay zones.

From Venom to vampires and countless other pop culture icons, the event was a visual treat for enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

Speaking about this year’s edition, Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said, “Whatever people love, they’ll find it here — whether it’s e-sports, pop culture, music, or comedy. We’ve got something for everyone. Two of our sections are focused on casual gaming and pop culture, while another caters to serious e-sports with championship events. We even have chess competitions this time, celebrating India’s stellar performance in the game. There’s truly something for every kind of fan.”