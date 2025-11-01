Hyderabad immersed in Comic Con extravaganza

Comic Con Hyderabad burst into life with infectious enthusiasm as fans dressed as their favourite anime and comic characters filled the three vibrant halls at HITEX Exhibition Centre.
The space was divided into sections dedicated to anime, gaming, and comics, featuring everything from Indian and international comic stalls to collectibles and cosplay zones.
From Venom to vampires and countless other pop culture icons, the event was a visual treat for enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.
Speaking about this year’s edition, Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said, “Whatever people love, they’ll find it here — whether it’s e-sports, pop culture, music, or comedy. We’ve got something for everyone. Two of our sections are focused on casual gaming and pop culture, while another caters to serious e-sports with championship events. We even have chess competitions this time, celebrating India’s stellar performance in the game. There’s truly something for every kind of fan.”
The event also features a buzzing marketplace with stalls selling anime posters, keychains, lamps, and other collectibles. Comic book lovers can browse through a wide range of titles, while style enthusiasts can even get their hair done in colourful dreadlock extensions. So, Hyderabad — why wait? Put on your best cosplay and head to HITEX Exhibition Centre to experience the magic of Comic Con Hyderabad!
The story is reported by Shreya Veronica for The New Indian Express