Hyderabad hosts global kite & sweets festival featuring 40 countries

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed vibrant scenes on Tuesday as the state-sponsored Global Kite and Sweet Festival began, with participants from nearly 40 countries and around 25 Indian states taking part in the cultural event. Large and creatively designed kites filled the sky as the festival got underway.



Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the Telangana government is sponsoring the Global Kite and Sweet Festival this year.

He said participants from nearly 40 countries and about 25 Indian states are part of the event. Speaking to the media, the minister said international participants have brought unique varieties of kites, while several Indian states are showcasing their own traditional styles.

He said kites in different shapes, including dolphin-shaped and other innovative designs, are on display, making the festival a platform for global cultural exchange.



The minister said, "The festival is not only about flying kites but also about celebrating India's rich food culture. People from different states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka have prepared traditional homemade sweets, reflecting the diverse cultures of the country."

He added, "Nearly 1,200 varieties of kites are being displayed at the venue, inviting Hyderabadis to visit and enjoy the festival."