Hyderabad govt school introduces financial literacy classes for students

The Government Model High School Aliya in Nampally, Hyderabad (Telangana) has developed a financial literacy program for students in grades 6 through 9 to raise awareness about money management and related topics.

A unique textbook on financial literacy has been introduced for these classes, and it is taught once a week as part of the syllabus. G Viswanadham Gupta, headmaster of Government Model Aliya High School, spearheaded the effort, which received backing from teachers and local non-governmental organisations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, G Viswanadham Gupta said, “It has been noticed that teenagers are rarely given real-time exposure to financial literacy. The Education Department has also taken steps to improve financial literacy in schools. As part of this initiative, we have started a programme from classes 6 to 9 and planned visits to banks for hands-on learning.”

The programme has sparked interest among students. Umesh, a class 9 student, told The New Indian Express, “I dream of setting up a chain of coffee shops across the country.”