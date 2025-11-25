Hyderabad eyes “Midnight Metropolis” tag by 2047; to be South Asia's night capital

The Telangana government has unveiled plans to transform Hyderabad into a “Midnight Metropolis” by 2047, with businesses allowed to operate round-the-clock. The ambitious proposal is a key highlight of the Telangana Rising Vision Document, scheduled for official release on December 9.

The final draft promises a major policy shift from permission-based controls to “freedom-based governance”. Under the new system, responsibly operating businesses will no longer need fresh licences, NOCs or permits to run 24x7.

The draft declares, “By 2047, Hyderabad will stand as South Asia’s night-time capital — a free, open, human-scale 24x7 global city where culture, enterprise and innovation continue through the night, supported by inclusive mobility and urban design.”

Night Commissioner and designated night-time economy zones

To enable smooth 24x7 operations, the government proposes the creation of a “Night Commissioner” — a single coordinating office responsible for safety, sanitation and mobility, ensuring faster decisions and clear accountability.

Municipal authorities will first identify Night Time Economy zones in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Tank Bund, the Old City, RGIA area and the Financial District, followed by a phased expansion across the city.

Safety first: Integrated programme to curb night-time crime

Safety remains the top priority under the “Midnight Metropolis” plan. An Integrated Safety Programme will bring together Hyderabad Police, GHMC, Women and Child Welfare Department, DISCOMs and public-private partnership players.

Key measures include expanded Pink Patrols, smart lighting, AI-based surveillance, improved sanitation systems and gender-friendly facilities. Transport support will see HMRL, TSRTC, HMDA and private e-mobility operators extending services until 2 am, introducing night shuttles and upgrading roads, parking and waste management systems.

Economic roadmap: $1.21 trillion GSDP by 2046-47

Alongside the 24x7 city vision, the document projects Telangana’s nominal GSDP to reach $1.21 trillion by 2046-47 — a 7.5-fold jump from 2022-23 levels.

It states: “Per capita GSDP is expected to rise 6.7 times, from $4,200 to $28,800. Real GDP growth is forecast to average 8% during 2025-30, 7% during 2031-39 and 5.3% during 2041-47 as the economy matures.”

To achieve a $3 trillion economy by 2047, the draft emphasises tripling the pace of human capital development, accelerating total factor productivity and pushing the domestic savings rate towards 50% to fuel capital formation.

The draft notes: “Increase the human capital growth rate to around 1.75 times the current pace. Accelerate total factor productivity to a similar level. Raise the domestic savings rate towards 50% to support capital formation.”