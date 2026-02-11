Hyderabad Cyber Cell arrests trio in Rs 1.07 crore scam



According to the complaint lodged on October 16, 2025, a 62-year-old Hyderabad resident received a call from an unknown person claiming that the Mumbai Crime Branch had implicated his phone number and Aadhaar in illegal activities. The caller, posing as an investigation officer, manipulated the victim into depositing Rs 1.07 crore under the pretext of a money laundering investigation, using threats of arrest and damage to his career.



The arrested accused, all residents of New Delhi, are involved in various professions: Gurdeep Singh operates a money exchange and travel business; Har Preet Singh works as an RO technician; and Kumar Mohit was planning to start a food business.



The trio, along with associates Prashant Kumar and Deepak Kumar, formed a gang that collected bank account details and credentials, which were then used to execute cyber frauds across multiple states, including Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and others.