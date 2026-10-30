HSNC University launches nuclear science school to expand specialised education in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate University (HSNC University) has launched a School of Nuclear Science and Technology in Worli, Mumbai, to expand specialised education and training in the nuclear science sector. The school began functioning in phases on Thursday during the inauguration of a conference organised by the Indian Nuclear Society.
The new institution is expected to offer Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) programmes, creating additional opportunities for students interested in nuclear science and related fields. The initiative comes amid growing attention to nuclear energy and the need to develop a skilled workforce to support research, technology development and the country's energy requirements.
Hemlata Bagla, vice-chancellor of HSNC University, told The Times of India that the school would contribute to strengthening the scientific foundation required for the sector and provide new opportunities for professional training.
The university already has a nuclear radiochemistry department at KC College, established in 1997. The new school will build on this academic foundation by expanding the university's engagement with nuclear science and technology.
As part of its proposed academic and research activities, the school will collaborate with institutions and organisations involved in India's nuclear sector. These include the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the Department of Atomic Energy and the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The university also intends to explore collaboration with international organisations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Such partnerships could provide opportunities to connect academic learning with research and professional practices in the nuclear sector. Collaboration with specialised institutions may also help students gain exposure to emerging areas of nuclear technology, although the nature and scope of individual programmes and partnerships will determine the opportunities available to them.
The launch took place against the backdrop of India's long-term nuclear energy ambitions. Anil Kakodkar, former chairperson of the Atomic Energy Commission, said during the conference that the country's 100 GW Nuclear Energy Mission was an ambitious undertaking and that its implementation would require further development.
Kakodkar also highlighted the importance of capacity building and certification in the nuclear sector. He referred to the Shanti Act, passed in December 2025, and the scope it provides for research and development and the development of different reactor technologies.
The establishment of the school adds another specialised academic institution to Mumbai's higher education landscape. Its contribution will depend on the development of its courses, research activities and collaborations, as well as its ability to prepare students for the scientific and technical requirements of the nuclear industry.