HSNC University launches nuclear science school to expand specialised education in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate University (HSNC University) has launched a School of Nuclear Science and Technology in Worli, Mumbai, to expand specialised education and training in the nuclear science sector. The school began functioning in phases on Thursday during the inauguration of a conference organised by the Indian Nuclear Society.

The new institution is expected to offer Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) programmes, creating additional opportunities for students interested in nuclear science and related fields. The initiative comes amid growing attention to nuclear energy and the need to develop a skilled workforce to support research, technology development and the country's energy requirements.

Hemlata Bagla, vice-chancellor of HSNC University, told The Times of India that the school would contribute to strengthening the scientific foundation required for the sector and provide new opportunities for professional training.