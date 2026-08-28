HRCB raises concern over reported disappearance of Baloch student



HRCB further urged authorities to provide information about the legal grounds for any detention and ensure that those detained have access to their families and legal representatives.

It also called for individuals in custody to be presented before a competent court without delay, in accordance with legal procedures.

The organisation's allegations come amid continuing concerns raised by rights groups over enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The latest case has renewed calls for greater transparency regarding detentions and the whereabouts of people reported missing from the province.

HRCB urged the authorities to take immediate steps to establish the circumstances surrounding Safia's reported disappearance and provide information to her family.

