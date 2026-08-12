HPU VC urges students to lead anti-drug awareness drives

Shimla: The vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Mahavir Singh, on Wednesday said the varsity must take the lead in organising awareness campaigns against drug abuse and mobilising students to fight the growing menace.
Addressing students and faculty members during a 'Youth Bachao Abhiyan' organised on the occasion of International Youth Day, Singh also expressed concern over the declining reading habit among students.
"Excessive use of social media has led to this trend. Students need to develop the habit of reading books as it not only enhances knowledge but also helps keep young people away from social evils such as drug addiction," he said.
The vice-chancellor urged students to take a pledge against drug abuse and play an active role in creating awareness in society against the growing menace.
On artificial intelligence (AI), Singh said its effective use required the ability to acquire, process and understand data.
The event was jointly organised by the Dean of Students Welfare and the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.