How UNESCO is training policymakers on ethical AI in education

UNESCO has stepped up its push for ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms with a dynamic workshop at its Digital Learning Week.

The session, “AI in Action: Project-based Learning for Education Policymakers”, aimed to equip officials with the tools and confidence to drive AI innovation in education while safeguarding human rights and equity.

The training gave participants a grounding in AI systems, governance, and applications in education, with a strong focus on ethical design, data quality, and real-world needs. Through lectures and group exercises, policymakers explored the entire AI project cycle, from identifying problems and assessing feasibility to testing and implementation.

Key takeaways

Three clear messages emerged from the discussions:

AI must be contextual : Technology should support education priorities and be tailored to the needs of learners, teachers, and institutions.





Teachers must be involved: Educators’ input is vital to ensure AI tools fit with curricula and teaching practices.





Data matters: Access and quality of data are central, but public education systems often face hurdles when data is held by private platforms.





Practical approach

The workshop blended theory with practice. Policymakers mapped AI entry points for education systems and worked through a structured development cycle, covering needs assessment, data evaluation, model selection, and implementation planning.

Applications such as personalised learning and reducing teacher workload emerged as particularly promising.

UNESCO’s AI for the Public Sector programme

The session was part of UNESCO’s AI for the Public Sector Programme, launched in 2021 to support governments in building human rights-based digital transformation strategies.

So far, the programme has reached 50 countries. Its Digital Competency Framework has guided AI strategies in Nigeria and Rwanda and inspired adaptations in the EU and India.

UNESCO is also preparing a Global MOOC on Digital Transformation and AI, along with a repository of AI tools and new training modules for civil servants.