How technology now motivates India’s workforce more than money

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping the way Indians work, sometimes even more than traditional motivators such as salary or workplace stress, according to Indeed’s 2025 Workplace Trends Report, released October 6.

The global job-search platform found that 71% of Indian workers now use AI to solve problems, plan careers, or even test ideas. AI has evolved into a trusted work companion that helps employees think more strategically and make better decisions.

The survey, which included 3,872 respondents across 14 industries, comprised 1,288 employers and 2,584 employees, offering a snapshot of workforce. One key finding was the rise of “skill nomadism”, where workers frequently change roles and acquire new skills to stay employable.

Others are experimenting with micro-retirements—short breaks to rest, retrain, or pursue personal projects—or moonlighting, managing side jobs alongside their primary roles. Some have even adopted bare-minimum Mondays, easing into the workweek to manage stress. These practices are being driven by younger professionals, and 68% of entry- and junior-level staff reported experimenting with new career strategies.

However, the report highlights the disconnect between employers and employees. While 62% of employees view these shift as a smart way to navigate fast-changing work demands, 42% of employers interpret the same behaviours, such as frequent role changes, flexible routines, and limited office presence, as signs of disengagement. Attrition is rising. One in five employers reported turnover increases of 20% in the past year, attributing some of this to the adoption of these new work patterns.

Flexibility and autonomy emerged as the primary drivers of change, cited by 43% of employees, followed by stress and burnout (37%) and job security concerns (30%). Other motivations include redundancy, family responsibilities, and a desire to duck stagnation. Younger professionals, in particular, are increasingly measuring career success through learning, adaptability, and work-life balance, rather than salary or promotion.

AI is central to this transformation. Workers rely on AI tools not only to perform tasks more efficiently but also to plan career trajectories and make informed decisions.

Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed, said that these shifts represent a “practical evolution in how India works”, emphasising that organisations offering flexibility, structured learning, and transparent career paths will be better positioned to attract and retain talent.

(Written by Vismay Basu of The New Indian Express)