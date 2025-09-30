How is AI transforming learning for students? Google’s Chief Technologist answers

Learning is evolving in the digital age, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a transformative force, believes Ben Gomes, Google’s Chief Technologist for Learning and Sustainability.

His perspective aligns with established learning theories, which highlight three essential pillars: cognitive content, emotional motivation, and social interaction. AI, Gomes suggests, has the potential to strengthen all three, making knowledge more accessible, dynamic, and deeply engaging, as per a report by The Hindu.

According to Gomes, tools like Google’s NotebookLM allow students to upload their own syllabus or research materials, effectively transforming the AI into a customised tutor.

“You can upload your syllabus, what you’re trying to learn, and get information about it,” he explained. This approach shifts learning from a one-size-fits-all model to one where learners define their own educational context.

AI as an assistant, not replacement

While AI can personalise content and pacing, the human element remains central to education. Gomes emphasises that teachers, parents, and peers play an irreplaceable role.

“Almost everybody who has succeeded academically will say there was a teacher, there was a parent, there was a peer who inspired me,” he noted.

In this new model, educators act as facilitators of curiosity, mentoring students while AI handles the more mechanical aspects of instruction. This allows teachers to focus on inspiring, guiding, and mentoring, tasks uniquely suited to human insight.

Bridging digital divide

Despite its potential, AI-powered learning faces challenges, particularly around access.

Gomes acknowledges that technology can exacerbate inequalities but points out its historical role as a democratizing force. He cites India’s rapid smartphone adoption, where 800 million people now have online access, as an example of technology reaching wide audiences.

To enhance accessibility, Google’s Gemini supports nine Indian languages and offers live translation and captioning, lowering barriers for students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Unlocking lifelong learning

Ultimately, integrating AI into education is not about replacing traditional systems, but about enhancing them. Gomes believes AI can provide tools that cater to individual learning needs, stimulate curiosity, and enrich social learning.

“The objective is to encourage an active process, so that they actually start on that journey of curiosity that will take them through to success, not just in the exam, but beyond the exam,” he said.

By combining personalised content, emotional motivation, and social interaction, AI promises to transform the way students learn, making education more engaging, effective, and inclusive than ever before, added The Hindu.

