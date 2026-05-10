How Hyderabad is emerging as India’s next deep-tech and innovation hub

A full-cycle space ecosystem

Hyderabad was the right base for Cosmoserve Space because operating costs here are significantly lower than in other space hubs. But cost alone is not enough to build a space company. Thanks to the support of DRDO and ISRO, Hyderabad has the infrastructure needed for manufacturing and testing, which has been instrumental in our growth. Hyderabad now houses space startups across almost every vertical. We have Skyroot working on launch vehicles, Dhruva in satellite manufacturing and ground stations, and Cosmoserve in space debris removal. Together, these companies enable the full cycle of space activity in one ecosystem: build a satellite, launch it, track it from the ground, use the data for applications on Earth, and finally remove the satellite from orbit once it has reached the end of its life. Several factors are driving this growth, including strong government support, ecosystem builders like T-Hub and T-Works, and the city’s improving infrastructure. Hyderabad is also expanding quickly and has the capacity to accommodate many more startups in the future. Hyderabad is often overlooked as a space-tech destination, but that perception is changing. When IN-SPACe hosted its Invest in Space event in collaboration with T-Hub, it brought the city into sharper focus for the entire space ecosystem. India’s space ecosystem has undergone a remarkable transformation. The country’s ambition to increase its share of the global space economy from 2 percent to 8 percent by 2030 now feels achievable, given the number of startups emerging across India, especially in Hyderabad. A major turning point was the Government of India’s space sector reforms in 2020, followed by the Indian Space Policy 2023, which formalised private sector participation across the space value chain. Having spent 15 years at ISRO, I would say the core philosophy of innovation remains the same. One of the biggest challenges for many startups is crossing the ‘valley of death’ — moving from a ground prototype at Technology Readiness Level 4 to a space-flight-ready product at TRL 8. At Cosmoserve, we were able to navigate that journey in just four months, thanks to structured processes and disciplined execution. Over the past seven decades, around 20,000 objects have been launched into space, and today there are about 50,000 large objects, along with crores of smaller fragments. With nearly one million satellites planned over the next decade, this problem will only worsen. We have developed bio-inspired soft robotic petals to capture objects in space, and our first technology demonstration is planned in the coming months. Commercial operations are targeted for 2028.