J&K Film Festival: Sriram Raghavan urges students to tell local stories

Srinagar: Film director and screenwriter Sriram Raghavan highlighted the importance of masterclasses in helping aspiring filmmakers learn from the experiences of established professionals, as youth participated in a masterclass on scriptwriting and direction during the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking about the value of such sessions, Raghavan said that filmmakers and students can benefit from hearing about the experiences and stories of people working in the profession.
“I have attended so many masterclasses of so many people. If you're in this profession, you want to grow more and learn more. You are seeing somebody's experiences, somebody's stories... so definitely, it helps us,” Raghavan told ANI.
He expressed hope that the masterclass and the festival would encourage students from different colleges to explore and tell stories rooted in their own regions.
“And likewise, I am hoping that with a lot of kids here from so many colleges, I hope that they are able to find stories or get inspired to find stories from their region?” he said.
Raghavan particularly pointed to the wealth of stories from Kashmir that he believes remain unexplored by audiences beyond the region.
“There are so many stories of Kashmir that I don't know, we don't know, we don't see. What we see are the beautiful vistas, the landscapes, and in songs and all that,” he said.
The filmmaker further expressed hope that the festival would motivate young people to engage more deeply with cinema and interact with filmmakers.
“But I feel, I hope that the students here, because of this festival, will be more encouraged to watch more films, meet filmmakers...” he added.
The masterclass on scriptwriting and direction provided participating youth an opportunity to engage with filmmaking professionals and gain insights into the creative process, including storytelling and the craft of cinema.
The festival will conclude on September 10. It is supported by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.