J&K Film Festival: Sriram Raghavan urges students to tell local stories

Srinagar: Film director and screenwriter Sriram Raghavan highlighted the importance of masterclasses in helping aspiring filmmakers learn from the experiences of established professionals, as youth participated in a masterclass on scriptwriting and direction during the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.



Speaking about the value of such sessions, Raghavan said that filmmakers and students can benefit from hearing about the experiences and stories of people working in the profession.

“I have attended so many masterclasses of so many people. If you're in this profession, you want to grow more and learn more. You are seeing somebody's experiences, somebody's stories... so definitely, it helps us,” Raghavan told ANI.



He expressed hope that the masterclass and the festival would encourage students from different colleges to explore and tell stories rooted in their own regions.

“And likewise, I am hoping that with a lot of kids here from so many colleges, I hope that they are able to find stories or get inspired to find stories from their region?” he said.