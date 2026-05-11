Homeschooling gains ground as families rethink traditional education

Imagine a four-year-old learning trigonometry through a shadow of brick on the road that we generally encounter in ICSE Class 10 or CBSE Classes 11 and 12 or children learning binary numbers by stringing coloured beads into bracelets.

It is not a usual thing to see that an 11-year-old is an avid reader and takes part in a national literature festival that requires him to read 30 books in three months, and his mother fondly calls her the ‘Enid Blyton girl’. Then there are nine-year-olds who are learning Bharatnatyam, shuttling, gymnastics and crocheting and balancing academics at the same time. There are also five-year-olds already learning additional languages, excited about electromagnets and solving cube squares up to 100 instead of being fascinated by Spider-Man, dumper trucks, or dolls.