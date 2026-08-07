KC Venugopal raises student protest issue in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging his absence from Parliament and demanded that he respond to allegations relating to pellet gun firing and tear gas shelling during student protests.



Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said, "This placard is very clear. Our Home Minister is absent. He is missing from the Lok Sabha and from Parliament. The Home Minister is missing. Why is he running away from Parliament?"

The Congress leader alleged that the Home Minister should explain "who ordered the pellet gun firing" and "who ordered the tear gas shelling against students."

"The country needs these answers. The students need these answers. But the Home Minister is completely absent," Venugopal said.

He further said that the Congress had also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to issue directions to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the matter.

"We also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to give directions to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the same regard. But we do not understand why he is not coming to Parliament when only four days are left," Venugopal added.



Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated his demand for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliver a statement on police action against protesters on July 20.