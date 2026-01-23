"His ideals continue to inspire generations": PM Modi remembers Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary
New Delhi: On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 129th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the courage and contribution of the freedom fighter, stating that "his ideals continue to inspire generations."
Praising his ideas as timeless and an inspiration for generations, he further added, "He epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism. His ideals continue to inspire generations to build a strong India."
"On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas, I offer my humble tribute to this great leader of India's freedom struggle. His call for independence awakened a spirit of courage, self-confidence, unity, and nationalism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Through the Indian National Army, he not only provided decisive leadership to India's freedom movement but also elevated it to the international stage. His ideals continue to inspire every Indian even today." the post read.