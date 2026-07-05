Assam Speaker announces inclusion of Hindi in Assembly proceedings

Guwahati: Hindi will be introduced as another official language of the Assam Assembly, along with the existing Assamese, English and Bodo, from the forthcoming Budget session, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said on Sunday.
The other three official languages will also remain in use, he said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma allayed speculations that Bodo would be withdrawn as an official language in the Assembly. The Budget session will commence on Monday.
Addressing a press conference, Dass said, "The general purpose committee meeting was held yesterday. And it was decided that along with Assamese, English and Bodo, Hindi will be introduced henceforth in the Assembly."
"Since Hindi is the 'Rashtra Bhasha', as a sign of respect for it, we have decided to introduce it in the House," he added.
The Speaker also said the meeting decided to rename the ALA TV, which streams the proceedings of the Assembly, as 'Assam Bidhan Sabha TV'.
Sarma, in a post on X, said Bodo will continue to remain in use in the Assembly.
"I have been informed by the Hon'ble Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal to withdraw the use of the Bodo language from the proceedings or any other official business of the Assembly," he said.
He affirmed that the Bodo language is an inseparable part of Assam's rich cultural heritage and identity, adding, "It carries the history, traditions, and aspirations of the Bodo community and enriches the vibrant diversity that defines our state."
"The Government of Assam is fully committed to preserving and promoting the Bodo language. We will continue to make every possible effort to support its growth and ensure that it continues to flourish for generations to come," the chief minister added.
Bodo is among the official languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. It was notified as an Associate Official Language of the Assembly through the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Act, 2020.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy