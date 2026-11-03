Himanta Sarma takes swipe at 'political tourists' over inspections of Assam schools

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday appeared to take a swipe at Opposition-linked activists and political visitors inspecting government schools in the state, asserting that his government's efforts to improve educational facilities in remote tea garden areas would continue despite what he described as "political tourists" coming and going.

Sharing a photograph of students at a Tea Garden Model School on X, Sarma said the state government's focus remained on providing quality educational facilities to children in some of Assam's most remote tea-growing areas.