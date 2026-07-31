Himanta Sarma lauds his teachers for donating earnings to build educational institution

"We often speak of legacy. Few embody it as meaningfully as this," CM Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister said that Dr Nandita Bhattacharya Goswami and Dr Pannalal Goswami, both eminent academicians and his revered teachers, have devoted their life's savings to creating an institution that would stand as a centre of learning and inspiration.

"My revered teachers, Dr. Nandita Bhattacharya Goswami and Dr. Pannalal Goswami, have devoted the earnings of a lifetime to building an institution that will inspire and educate generations to come," CM Sarma said in his post.