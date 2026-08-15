Himachal Pradesh to add 100 CBSE schools, clear arrears: CM

Shimla, Aug 15 (IANS): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday announced the opening of 100 CBSE schools and payment of arrears of Rs 281 crore to employees at the state‑level Independence Day function held at Barsar in Hamirpur district, where he hoisted the national flag and took the salute from an impressive parade led by Commander Pranav Chauhan.
Contingents from the state police, India Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Dhaulakuan and Pandoh, district police of Hamirpur, Haryana Police, women police, Home Guards and traffic police participated in the parade.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that an additional payment of Rs 20,000 towards salary arrears would be made to Class IV employees this month. He also announced that Class III pensioners and family pensioners who retired between 2016 and 2021 would receive an additional 35 per cent of pension and family pension arrears this month.
Similarly, Class I and Class II pensioners and family pensioners would be paid 15 per cent of their pension and family pension arrears of this period. He said the government would incur an expenditure of Rs 281 crore on clearing arrears.
He also announced the opening of 100 new CBSE schools across the state from the next academic session.
Sukhu announced that doctors due to retire from this month until March 31, 2027, would retire on March 31 next year.
The Chief Minister said in accordance with the government’s budgetary commitment, the monthly incentive paid to 9,000 ASHA workers engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM) would be increased from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800.
He also announced that employees working under NHM who have completed seven years of service after the rationalisation of their pay would be provided revised pay with effect from April 1.
Further, in fulfilment of the government’s budgetary commitment, he announced a revised remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month for outsourced staff nurses, pharmacists, operation theatre assistants and laboratory technicians engaged under the NHM, and Rs 18,000 per month for data entry operators. The revised remuneration would be effective from September 1.
He also announced the filling of 4,000 posts of various categories in Jal Shakti Vibhag.
The Chief Minister said government employees and pensioners have made an invaluable contribution to the development of the state and the government is committed to safeguarding their interests.
“We have restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for National Pension System (NPS) employees and are also extending other benefits to them.”
He said the government is sensitive to the concerns of multi‑task workers and outsourced employees.
“We are carefully examining all aspects of their issues and are considering bringing in a policy to provide them with appropriate benefits,” the Chief Minister added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.