Himachal students demand rollback of HPU fee hike, warn of stronger protests

Shimla: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday staged a protest at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), demanding the immediate withdrawal of the recent fee hike and accusing the state government and the university administration of placing an unjust financial burden on students.



Speaking to ANI during the protest, Kunal Gangta, State President, ABVP Himachal Pradesh, said the student organisation was opposing the steep increase in fees across several university departments.



Gangta said that while ABVP understands that operational costs rise with inflation, the university's decision to increase fees by around 20-25 per cent was excessive and unacceptable.

"We are protesting against the state government and the Vice-Chancellor over the steep fee hike in Himachal Pradesh University. We understand that inflation increases the cost of running institutions, but that does not justify raising fees by 20-25 per cent. Such an increase is unfair and places an unnecessary burden on students. We demand that the fee hike be revoked immediately." He said.