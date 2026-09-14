NIT Hamirpur students asked to support CM’s Anti-Chitta campaign



“For the next few minutes, don’t look at me only as a cop or the DGP. Think of me as someone who has travelled a little further on the road on which you are now beginning your journey,” he told the students.

Sharing his journey through policing, he encouraged students to keep learning, growing and exploring new opportunities. He assured them that HP Police is always there for the youth.

"25-year-old Lady Constable Nikita, speaking as someone close to the students’ own age, gave a simple message: protect yourself, look after your friends and speak up. She urged students not to stigmatise or gossip about a friend struggling with drugs, but to reach out and help. At the same time, she stressed that those making money by selling chitta and destroying young lives must be reported and dealt with firmly under law," as per the release.



The DGP said that while police would continue strong enforcement against drug traffickers, the larger battle could be won only when students, parents, teachers and communities join the Chief Minister’s Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan as equal partners.



Recalling the Hamirpur Anti-Chitta Walkathon, during which he had stayed at the NIT campus for three days, the DGP invited NIT Hamirpur students to participate in the Una edition of the campaign on September 16, and suggested that the Institute could send one or two buses of students.

Students were also encouraged to connect with HP Police through 112, its social-media platforms and WhatsApp channel.

