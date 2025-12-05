Higher Secondary exams 2026 to begin in Odisha with AI-enabled security measures

BHUBANESWAR: The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026 will commence on February 18 and continue till March 21, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday. Over four lakh students are scheduled to appear for the exam.

CHSE chairman Mrunal Kanti Das told mediapersons that a total of 4,00,736 students including 2,56,042 in arts, 1,14,238 in science, 24,533 in commerce and 5,923 in vocational education, have filled up forms to appear for the exam this year.

“For the first time, artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to secure the question papers at all the hubs prior to their distribution in the examination centres,” he added.