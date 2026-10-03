Higher Education Secy takes stock of NTA’s new office setup

New Delhi: Higher Education Secretary Deepti Guar Mukherjee on Saturday conducted a review of the infrastructure and administrative setup at the new office of the NTA, the Ministry of Education said.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently moved its operations to a new office following a huge controversy over NEET-UG paper leak and administrative lapses earlier this year, and is now beng guarded by CISF to ensure foolproof arrangements in the "confidential areas".
The paper leak had sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Smt Deepti Gaur Mukherjee visited the new NTA office. During the visit, she interacted with senior NTA officials, inspected the operational facilities and conducted a comprehensive review of the new infrastructure and administrative setup to ensure seamless conduct of upcoming examinations," the MoE said in a post on X.
Set up in 2017 under the Ministry of Education, to conduct fair, transparent and standardised examinations, the NTA was so far operating from its office in Okhla.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.