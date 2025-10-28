High Marks, Low Skills: The Learning Crisis in Indian Higher Education

Examination patterns test the ability to recall rather than to think critically or use knowledge in new contexts.

As a result, students learn to reproduce rather than question or create. Classrooms remain teacher-centric, where notes and slides replace exploration and discussion.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises this issue and calls for a shift towards outcome-based and multidisciplinary learning.

But change must occur within classrooms — in teachers’ attitudes, the structure of assessments, and the freedom students have to experiment and fail.