Heatwave: Odisha announces early summer vacation for schools from April 27

However, previously scheduled examinations, census-related work, and other official activities will continue as per schedule.

It is worth noting that Odisha is reeling under scorching heat, with day temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, including the capital Bhubaneswar, as an intense heatwave sweeps across the region, severely affecting normal life.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, in its bulletin also predicted that no significant change in maximum (day) temperature will be observed over the next three days across districts in Odisha. It further added that the temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.